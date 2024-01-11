Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Raised to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $180.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.30.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $135.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $136.49.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total value of $768,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,495,723.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,788 shares of company stock worth $42,158,764 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.