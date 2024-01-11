Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.64-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Five Below Trading Up 0.4 %

Five Below stock opened at $191.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.92. Five Below has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Five Below from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.