Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

FLC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.83. 13,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,899. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

