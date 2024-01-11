Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance
Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.67. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $34.59.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
Further Reading
