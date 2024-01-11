Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.67. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

