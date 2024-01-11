FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.59.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. FMC has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $133.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FMC by 143.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FMC by 50.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

