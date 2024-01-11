Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Holdings Trimmed by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at $752,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMX. Itau BBA Securities cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

FMX opened at $128.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.66. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $133.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

