Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on F. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

