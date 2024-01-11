Foster Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,829,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $478.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $461.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

