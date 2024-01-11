Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,018,159 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 308% from the previous session’s volume of 249,761 shares.The stock last traded at $24.95 and had previously closed at $25.19.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 288.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 123.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

