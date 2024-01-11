freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.01

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

freenet Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $728.02 million for the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 4.10%.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

