FY2023 Earnings Estimate for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) – William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.09) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.53). The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.89) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($7.24) EPS.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PTCT. Truist Financial lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.61. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $59.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier bought 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $198,737.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,797. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $34,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre Gravier acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.81 per share, with a total value of $198,737.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $869,797. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,058 shares of company stock valued at $500,877 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,945,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,058,000 after acquiring an additional 393,012 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.