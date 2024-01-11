FY2023 EPS Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.35 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,727,631,000 after buying an additional 96,202,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,010,566,000 after acquiring an additional 667,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock worth $306,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653,004 shares of the airline’s stock worth $262,507,000 after purchasing an additional 455,473 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,793 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.