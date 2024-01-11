FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Lifted by William Blair

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lantheus in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $5.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.32. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $5.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%.
Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $59.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.50. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $47.76 and a twelve month high of $100.85.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,621 shares of company stock valued at $874,239. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.
