FY2023 EPS Estimates for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Lifted by Analyst

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Potbelly in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Potbelly’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.40 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 99.23% and a net margin of 1.04%.
NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $359.07 million, a P/E ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 1.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Potbelly by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 234.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 34.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405,497 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its position in Potbelly by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Potbelly by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,320,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 42,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.31% of the company’s stock.
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
