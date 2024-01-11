FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Issued By William Blair

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $12.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.49. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $12.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.59 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LULU. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.90.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $484.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.52.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.