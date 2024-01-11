FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Alaska Air Group, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Alaska Air Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.30. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Melius downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 279.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 456.1% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

