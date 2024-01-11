FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vizsla Silver Corp. Lowered by Raymond James (NYSE:VZLA)

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vizsla Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Vizsla Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Vizsla Silver’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vizsla Silver from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:VZLA opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.47 million, a P/E ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.93. Vizsla Silver has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vizsla Silver by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,930,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 197,721 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 125.0% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

