FY2027 EPS Estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. Decreased by Leede Jones Gab (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leede Jones Gab decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Leede Jones Gab has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock.
Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.
Institutional Trading of Cardiol Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.
About Cardiol Therapeutics
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.
