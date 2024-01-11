GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $7.09

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.09, but opened at $7.25. GDS shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 252,153 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

GDS Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.42 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GDS by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in GDS by 132.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Further Reading

