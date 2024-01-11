GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Bought by RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 162.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,798 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies comprises about 4.7% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GEHC stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.41. The company had a trading volume of 823,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,284. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.40. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.30 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

