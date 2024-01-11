Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $115.27

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $115.27 and last traded at $120.16, with a volume of 58 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.00.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.84.
As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments.
