Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.24

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.24 and last traded at $64.42, with a volume of 256098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.98.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.90 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.