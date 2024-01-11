General Electric (LON:GEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $128.58

Shares of General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 128.58 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 128.49 ($1.64), with a volume of 129220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.34).

General Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.39, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 110.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 108.68.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 332.99%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

