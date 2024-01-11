Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 1,200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.6%.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $13.37 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $534.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $36.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth about $786,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOD. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOD

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.