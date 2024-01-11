Gladstone Investment Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

GAIN stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 93.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 62.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GAIN shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.