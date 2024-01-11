Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -169.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $503.91 million, a PE ratio of -48.48, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

LAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Gladstone Land from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 18.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

