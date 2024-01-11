Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Shares Gap Down to $9.97

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.97, but opened at $9.54. Global Net Lease shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 196,248 shares changing hands.

GNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.354 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -86.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 867,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 121,083 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 101.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 282,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 83.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,770,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

