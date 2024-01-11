Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Short Interest Down 86.8% in December

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X Aging Population ETF by 3,425.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Global X Aging Population ETF by 115,500.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X Aging Population ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000.

Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGNG stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94.

Global X Aging Population ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Aging Population ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

