Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 9,713 shares.The stock last traded at $33.08 and had previously closed at $33.27.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $598.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
