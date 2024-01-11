Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,804.8% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,512.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of LIT stock opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.30.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

