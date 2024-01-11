Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 95,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 106,487 shares.The stock last traded at $44.95 and had previously closed at $44.88.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MLP ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

