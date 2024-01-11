Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GMED. Roth Mkm started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Globus Medical stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.39. The stock had a trading volume of 789,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,352. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

