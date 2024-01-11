Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 483 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Fiserv by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Fiserv by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $135.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.57. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

