Gradient Investments LLC Buys 231 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,312 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,959,000 after buying an additional 6,665,503 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,106,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,532,000 after buying an additional 541,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,757,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,294,000 after buying an additional 2,777,516 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,954,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,856,416,000 after buying an additional 474,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,555,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,696,000 after buying an additional 174,272 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

