Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 90.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

