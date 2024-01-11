Gradient Investments LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $471.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $499.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.50 and a 200-day moving average of $454.87.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.25.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

