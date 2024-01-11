Gradient Investments LLC Increases Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 15.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CRH by 68.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of CRH by 17.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 37.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $69.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $43.97 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

