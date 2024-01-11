Gradient Investments LLC Raises Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,695 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,869,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,074,000 after purchasing an additional 579,175 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,614,000 after purchasing an additional 69,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,881,000 after purchasing an additional 424,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SMFG opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

