Gradient Investments LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,298,422 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,642,000 after buying an additional 336,605 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,324,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,529,000 after buying an additional 149,555 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT opened at $216.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $221.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

