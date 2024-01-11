Gradient Investments LLC Sells 201 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $76.18 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $78.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $73.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

