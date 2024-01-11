Gradient Investments LLC Sells 5,138 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

