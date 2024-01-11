Gradient Investments LLC Sells 54 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 159,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $437.90 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $438.84. The stock has a market cap of $350.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $422.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.57.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

