Gradient Investments LLC Sells 65 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $237.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.01. The stock has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

