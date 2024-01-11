Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $9.10

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $8.78. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Gray Television Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $836.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.41%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 43.84%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

