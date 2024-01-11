Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is Kailix Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kailix Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Green Plains comprises about 7.5% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kailix Advisors LLC owned 0.86% of Green Plains worth $15,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Green Plains by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Green Plains by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker acquired 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,508.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,619.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,879 shares of company stock worth $206,763 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRE traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.66. 1,011,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,052. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

