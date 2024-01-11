Grove Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in BCE by 4.3% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 7,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

BCE Price Performance

BCE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.47. 233,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.67%.

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.