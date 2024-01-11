Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.22 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 150.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after buying an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after buying an additional 1,916,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,950. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.17. 458,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,922. The company has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

