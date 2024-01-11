Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 77.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

NYSE:TTE traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $65.22. 418,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average is $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

