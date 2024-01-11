Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 84,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,673,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,877,000 after purchasing an additional 117,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $47.21. 1,793,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,904,229. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.