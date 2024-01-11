Grove Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.73. 3,262,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,974,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.